Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 1.88% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 251,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 85,114 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 131,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 302.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSDA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,770. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

