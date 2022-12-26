Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 117,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,849 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 36,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.90. 15,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,023. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.