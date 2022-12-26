Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $21.94 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,024 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 4.9% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.30% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $21,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.20. 3,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,020. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

