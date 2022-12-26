SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $60.18 million and $3.35 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,035,625 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,146,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05134777 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,562,374.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

