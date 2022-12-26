Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $528.91 Million

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded up 144.8% against the dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a total market cap of $528.91 million and approximately $33,318.46 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $878.25 or 0.05210798 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00498126 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,974.46 or 0.29514222 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart Block Chain City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smart Block Chain City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smart Block Chain City using one of the exchanges listed above.

