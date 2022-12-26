Smooth Love Potion Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $91.97 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,655,124,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,655,138,371 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

