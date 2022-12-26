Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $191.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.58.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Snowflake Stock Performance
SNOW stock opened at $138.49 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $358.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.22 and a 200-day moving average of $156.24.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.