SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $344.50.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $310.15 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,984,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,625. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,185,000 after purchasing an additional 149,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 507,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,958,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.