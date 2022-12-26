Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,793,000 after buying an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,764,000 after acquiring an additional 57,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 17.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,037,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 445,460 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.