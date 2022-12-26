Status One Day Volume Reaches $2.08 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Status has a total market capitalization of $80.67 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013770 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040632 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005953 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020430 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00227542 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02059521 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,433,155.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

