Steem Hits Market Capitalization of $66.49 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000933 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $66.49 million and $2.52 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,856.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000444 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00415805 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021161 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002162 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.30 or 0.00867932 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00095676 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.08 or 0.00611504 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00260664 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,974,985 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
