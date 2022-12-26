Stephens Trims Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Target Price to $15.00

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Shares of AVO stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $875.53 million, a P/E ratio of -25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $16.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

Mission Produce Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mission Produce by 46.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packages, and distributes avocados and mangoes in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Distribution; and International Farming. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management services.

