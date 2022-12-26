Stephens Trims Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Target Price to $15.00

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
Mission Produce Stock Performance
Shares of AVO stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $875.53 million, a P/E ratio of -25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $16.96.
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packages, and distributes avocados and mangoes in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Distribution; and International Farming. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management services.
