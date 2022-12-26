Stifel Nicolaus Lowers boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
BHOOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 56 ($0.68) to GBX 40 ($0.49) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.88.
boohoo group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $33.74.
About boohoo group
boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.
