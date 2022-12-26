Stockland (SGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Stockland (ASX:SGP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Sunday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stockland’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

Stockland Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.32.

Insider Transactions at Stockland

In related news, insider Tarun Gupta purchased 290,551 shares of Stockland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.74 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of A$1,087,532.39 ($729,887.51). In related news, insider Stephen Newton purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.30 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,000.00 ($66,442.95). Also, insider Tarun Gupta purchased 290,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.74 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,087,532.39 ($729,887.51).

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

