StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALIM opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

