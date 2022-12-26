StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuwei Films Stock Performance
Shares of Fuwei Films stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. Fuwei Films has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $10.98.
Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter.
Fuwei Films Company Profile
Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.
