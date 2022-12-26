StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

