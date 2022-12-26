StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE IMH opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Further Reading

