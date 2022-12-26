StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE THM opened at $0.44 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.70.
About International Tower Hill Mines
