StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.