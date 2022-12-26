StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

Shares of WHLM opened at $3.65 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.