StockNews.com Upgrades FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE FF opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $365.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Insider Transactions at FutureFuel

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 42.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the first quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.