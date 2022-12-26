StockNews.com Upgrades Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) to “Buy”

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.42 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $21.64.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
