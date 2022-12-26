Stone Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 11.8% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,698. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $256.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.12 and its 200 day moving average is $205.59.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

