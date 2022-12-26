Stone Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,822 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Stone Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 3.5% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.98. 172,326 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

