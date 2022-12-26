STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,472 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital makes up approximately 1.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 44.5% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 15,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 13.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, WILLIAM ALLAN Corp grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 8.6% during the third quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp now owns 9,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STORE Capital Stock Performance
NYSE STOR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 66,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STORE Capital Company Profile
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.
