STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,472 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital makes up approximately 1.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 44.5% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 15,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 13.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, WILLIAM ALLAN Corp grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 8.6% during the third quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp now owns 9,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Performance

NYSE STOR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 66,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STORE Capital Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.