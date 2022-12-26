STP Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.32 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. STP has a market capitalization of $48.81 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STP has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014071 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00040302 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00227234 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000101 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02847183 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,345,287.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

