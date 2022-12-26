Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.58 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $90.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 757,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,959.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.