Substratum (SUB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.27

Substratum (SUB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $310,633.15 and approximately $16.27 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014082 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040420 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020413 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00227167 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

