SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 6,839 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Hibbett worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hibbett by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 223,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Price Performance

Hibbett stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.97. 9,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,378. Hibbett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $839.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Hibbett Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

