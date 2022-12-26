SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 56,584 Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Talos Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Talos Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 105,194 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

NYSE:TALO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.59. 30,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $377.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.51 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

