SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. Sanmina comprises 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SANM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sanmina by 122.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 243.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Performance

Sanmina stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.35. 10,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.