SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,633 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.9% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,437,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,117,000 after purchasing an additional 819,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 241,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,910,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 807,303 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145,743 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

CPRX stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 56,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $930,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 56,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $930,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $946,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,160.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 942,703 shares of company stock worth $14,867,756 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.