SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ebix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,591,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ebix by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,424,000 after acquiring an additional 176,703 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ebix by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 169,398 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ebix by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,921,000 after acquiring an additional 132,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ebix by 780.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,865. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $597.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.50.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ebix’s payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ebix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

