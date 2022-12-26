SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $805,000 Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in R. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.0 %

R stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.69. 2,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,075. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.60. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $97.26.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $207,846.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,758 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

