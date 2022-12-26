SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. ModivCare makes up approximately 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the second quarter valued at $968,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in ModivCare by 28.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ModivCare by 66.7% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,695,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in ModivCare by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ModivCare by 217.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,330,000 after purchasing an additional 524,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Transactions at ModivCare

ModivCare Stock Performance

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 89,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.09 per share, for a total transaction of $6,774,520.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,371,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,326,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MODV traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $89.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,253. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $647.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.01 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

About ModivCare

(Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.