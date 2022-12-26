SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Jabil makes up about 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 7.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Jabil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.01. 15,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,588. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 893,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,557,687. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,152 shares of company stock worth $7,825,238. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jabil to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

