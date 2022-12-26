SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $821,000 Investment in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,153,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,838,000 after acquiring an additional 149,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after buying an additional 282,738 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,792,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,973,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 690,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Renasant Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Renasant stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $38.24. 3,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.35 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Renasant Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.