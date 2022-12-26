SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 228.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.14. 11,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

