SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,291 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,651,000 after purchasing an additional 968,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 389.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 719,644 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after acquiring an additional 679,333 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 5,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First BanCorp. Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

NYSE FBP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.82. 42,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.