SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 0.2 %

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

NASDAQ APOG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.87. 1,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,971. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $974.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $523,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading

