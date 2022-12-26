SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $753,000 Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Eagle Bulk Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $761,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EGLE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.14. 5,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $699.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $78.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.83 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 41.46%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.48%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

