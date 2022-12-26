SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $870,000 Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Sylvamo comprises 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sylvamo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLVM. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Sylvamo Trading Up 1.1 %

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

NYSE:SLVM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.65. 5,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $57.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

