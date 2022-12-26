SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,673 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,872,000 after buying an additional 1,883,043 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 593.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,401,000 after buying an additional 1,490,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,868,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Shares of Fluor stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $35.18. 41,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

