SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,165 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $621,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $916,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $916,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,013 shares of company stock valued at $519,695. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRK stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.41. 1,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,656. The company has a market capitalization of $807.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.