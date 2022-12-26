Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Purchased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of Summit Materials worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 81.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $29.19 on Monday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

