S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in S&W Seed by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 370,152 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in S&W Seed by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000.

About S&W Seed

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.