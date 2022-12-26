Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $38.28 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $38.28 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $851.92 or 0.05055231 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00498189 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,974.46 or 0.29517941 BTC.

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,990,878,422 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,589,748,207 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

