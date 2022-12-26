Symbol Market Capitalization Tops $176.10 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $176.10 million and $742,480.94 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Symbol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $845.57 or 0.05016804 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00498149 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,974.75 or 0.29515572 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.