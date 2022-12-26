T-mac DAO Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular exchanges. T-mac DAO has a total market capitalization of $248.32 million and $59,834.93 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, T-mac DAO has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002377 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $855.14 or 0.05078881 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00497967 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.84 or 0.29505048 BTC.
About T-mac DAO
T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home.
Buying and Selling T-mac DAO
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
